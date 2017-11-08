Kings' Dustin Brown: Looks to be in vintage form

Brown recorded a power-play goal in regulation and assisted on Nick Shore's game-winner in overtime Tuesday night, stunning the Ducks on the road.

The New York native remains on a point-per-game pace and even in the likely event that he cools down, Brown should obliterate his totals from the last three years (27, 28 and 36 points, respectively) and possibly establish a new career high in that ever-so important fantasy category. The real difference this year is that he's been averaging 20:30 of ice time per contest, which is close to four-and-a-half minutes more than he had a season ago, plus he's converting scoring chances at a sturdy 14.3-percent clip. We wouldn't think about leaving him on the fantasy pine when the going has been this good for Brown.