Brown registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Brown set up the second of Anze Kopitar's two tallies in the first period. The winger has four goals and three helpers in his last nine contests. Brown is up to 31 points, 153 shots and 131 hits through 62 appearances. He's just recently been put back on the top power-play unit -- that could lead the 35-year-old winger to see an uptick in production over the final month of the season.