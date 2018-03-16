Kings' Dustin Brown: Multi-point effort in victory

Brown netted a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Brown is now up to 21 goals on the season, including eight scored on the power play. The veteran forward has been dynamite on the top line with Anze Kopitar and is having his best offensive season in six years. His consistent offensive production combined with his plus-24 rating, 58 PIM and strong hit totals make him a well-rounded fantasy asset.