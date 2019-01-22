Kings' Dustin Brown: Nabs helper in win
Brown registered an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
Brown has been spectacular this month, with the winger recording exactly one point (one goal, six assists) in seven of 10 games. With rocket launcher Ilya Kovalchuk back on the top line opposite Brown, the latter has scaled back on his shot attempts for an increased emphasis on the passing game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...