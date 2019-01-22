Kings' Dustin Brown: Nabs helper in win

Brown registered an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Brown has been spectacular this month, with the winger recording exactly one point (one goal, six assists) in seven of 10 games. With rocket launcher Ilya Kovalchuk back on the top line opposite Brown, the latter has scaled back on his shot attempts for an increased emphasis on the passing game.

