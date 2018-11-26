Kings' Dustin Brown: Nets hat trick against Edmonton
Brown scored three goals during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Brown scored three of five goals in the game, leading the Kings to the victory over Edmonton on Sunday. It was the second multi-point game of the year for the winger, as his three goals upped his season total to six, doubling the amount he entered the game with.
