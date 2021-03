Brown scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

In his second game back from an upper-body injury, Brown netted the Kings' second goal in a span of 51 seconds in the second period. This tally stood as the game-winner, Brown's first such tally of the year. The veteran winger has 14 goals, six assists, 75 shots on net and 49 hits in 28 contests.