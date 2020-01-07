Kings' Dustin Brown: No points in return
Brown (illness) had two hits and a shot in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Brown skated only 13:36 in the contest, as coach Todd McLellan likely wanted to ease the veteran back into action after a four-game absence. The physical winger will likely build his strength back up in the next few games and should be good for depth scoring and physicality for the rest of the campaign.
