Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Brown can't kick this sickness, so he'll miss a third straight game. The Kings don't play again until Saturday against the Predators, so the veteran winger has plenty of time to get back into the lineup against the Western Conference foe. Brown has accrued 19 points through 39 games, and at 35 years old, he continues to bring physicality with 84 hits.