Kings' Dustin Brown: Notches apple Tuesday
Brown registered an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Brown added a pair of hits, bringing his season totals to 38 points and 122 hits in 56 games. The 34-year-old winger had 61 points last season, but has regressed this year, currently on pace to finish between 45 and 50 points. The physical edge Brown plays with can boost his fantasy value in leagues that count hits.
