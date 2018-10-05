Kings' Dustin Brown: Out indefinitely
Brown (finger) is out indefinitely, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Although the Kings have yet to release a specific timetable for Brown's return to the lineup, coach John Stevens did tell reporters he'd be out for "weeks, and not months." While that's slightly encouraging news, it also suggests LA isn't expecting Brown to be back in action anytime soon. The 33-year-old winger will remain on injured reserve for the duration of his absence, which should give fantasy owners the option to stash him until he's deemed fit to play.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...