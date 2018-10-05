Kings' Dustin Brown: Out indefinitely

Brown (finger) is out indefinitely, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Although the Kings have yet to release a specific timetable for Brown's return to the lineup, coach John Stevens did tell reporters he'd be out for "weeks, and not months." While that's slightly encouraging news, it also suggests LA isn't expecting Brown to be back in action anytime soon. The 33-year-old winger will remain on injured reserve for the duration of his absence, which should give fantasy owners the option to stash him until he's deemed fit to play.