Kings' Dustin Brown: Out weeks, not months
According to coach John Stevens, Brown (finger) is expected to be sidelined for weeks, rather than months, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Considering Brown was originally ruled out indefinitely, the fact that his absence is not expected to drag on for months is certainly a good thing. Still, the coach didn't provide a specific timeline for when the winger might be able to return, so fantasy owners will need to take a wait a see approach.
