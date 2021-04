Brown scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Brown had the secondary helper on Alex Iafallo's tally in the second period. In the final seconds of the frame, Brown added a power-play goal to give the Kings a 4-1 lead. The 36-year-old has 16 tallies, 25 points (11 on the power play), 106 shots on goal, 67 hits and a minus-2 rating through 38 contests while working in a top-line role.