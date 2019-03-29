Kings' Dustin Brown: Plays in 1,112th game for Kings
Brown became the Kings' all-time leader in career regular season games in Thursday's game at Vancouver.
When he's been healthy, Brown has delivered reliable mid-tier numbers for his owners throughout the season. Based on his shooting percentage, which is above 12 for just the fifth time in his career, he'd likely have flirted with 60 points this year had he played a full season.
