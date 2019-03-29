Kings' Dustin Brown: Plays in 1,112th game for LA

Brown became the Kings' all-time leader in career regular-season games at 1,112 Thursday in Vancouver.

When he's been healthy, Brown has delivered reliable mid-tier numbers for his owners throughout the season. Based on his shooting percentage, which is above 12 for just the fifth time in his career, he'd likely have flirted with 60 points this year had he played a full season.

