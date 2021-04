Brown recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Brown had the secondary helper on an Anze Kopitar goal in the second period. The 36-year-old Brown remains productive in a top-line role with 28 points, 114 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-3 rating through 42 games. Eleven of his points have come with the man advantage.