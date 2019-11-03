Kings' Dustin Brown: Plucks pair of apples
Brown generated two assists, five shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Brown had the lone assist on Matt Roy's first-period goal, and then set up a go-ahead goal by Michael Amadio in the third. The 34-year-old winger hadn't found the scoresheet in eight games prior to the two-point outburst Saturday. Brown is at eight points, 40 shots on goal and 32 hits in 14 contests in 2019-20.
