Brown generated two assists, five shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Brown had the lone assist on Matt Roy's first-period goal, and then set up a go-ahead goal by Michael Amadio in the third. The 34-year-old winger hadn't found the scoresheet in eight games prior to the two-point outburst Saturday. Brown is at eight points, 40 shots on goal and 32 hits in 14 contests in 2019-20.