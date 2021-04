Brown managed an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Brown set up Alex Iafallo's tally in the first period. After that, the 36-year-old Brown didn't have much of an impact, as he failed to record a hit for the third time in the last four games. The physical winger has just four points in his last 11 outings. Overall, he's produced 22 points, 105 shots on goal, 64 hits and a minus-3 rating in 37 contests.