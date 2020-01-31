Kings' Dustin Brown: Point streak up to five games
Brown registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Brown is on a five-game point streak, with two goals and three helpers in that span. The chippy winger has 24 points, 101 hits, 111 shots and 16 PIM through 48 appearances this season.
