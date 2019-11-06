Kings' Dustin Brown: Points in consecutive contests
Brown tallied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
After going eight games without a point, Brown has three in his last two games. The 34-year-old has collected nine points on the year and as long as he stays healthy, Brown should continue to provide somewhat reliable fantasy production, but his team isn't likely to win many games in 2019-20.
