Kings' Dustin Brown: Posts fourth power-play goal

Brown scored another power-play goal during a 2-1 loss against the Sharks on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has benefited all season from the man advantage, as half of his goals have come on the power play. Brown continues to average a point per game too; he owns eight goals and 17 points in 17 contests. However, there is a big cause for concern. Brown is currently averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game. He hasn't posted that kind of time on ice average since 2011-12, and last season, he played just 16:00 per contest. Brown could see a reduction in minutes over the next several months, and that could hurt his fantasy value.