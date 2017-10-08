Kings' Dustin Brown: Posts two points against Sharks

Brown scored his first goal of the season, picked up an assist and dished out three hits in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Brown looked great on a line with Anze Kopitar, opening the scoring with a perfect snipe and throwing his body around all night. The veteran's production has dropped off in recent years after he had established himself as a 20-30 goal-scorer who racked up whopping PIM and hit totals. If Brown sticks on a line with Kopitar, he should be able to find twine at a decent rate this season. The 32-year-old is declining, but he still holds fantasy value -- especially when we see shades of his former self like we witnessed Saturday.