Kings' Dustin Brown: Pots game-winner Monday
Brown tallied a goal, an assist, a minus-1 rating and three shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Brown continues to stay hot with eight goals and 15 points in his last 18 games. The Kings captain will struggle to top last year's 61-point campaign from 2017-18, but this recent hot streak should give fantasy owners some comfort heading into 2019.
