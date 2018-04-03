Kings' Dustin Brown: Pots short-handed winner Monday
Brown's first-period short-handed goal proved to be the game-winner in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Avalanche.
The veteran winger is enjoying life alongside Anze Kopitar -- Brown now has four goals and 11 points in the last 10 games, and his 24 goals and 57 points on the season represent his best performance since 2010-11. He'll have two more games to get the three points necessary to hit 60 for only the second time in his career, but given his current form it's a milestone well within reach.
