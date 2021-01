Brown scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota. He also had two PIM.

Brown's goal came early in the second period when a Drew Doughty point shot banked in off his body while he was stationed in front. He also picked up the secondary assist on Alex Iafallo's short-handed goal midway through the third. The 36-year-old Brown has a had a nice start to the season, picking points in five of eight games with three goals and three assists.