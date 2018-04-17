Kings' Dustin Brown: Racking up postseason hits

Brown recorded an assist in a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Sunday against Vegas.

During the regular season Brown was able to score 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists), but it's his physical play that has been on full display in the postseason -- he's recorded 19 hits during the first three games. That doesn't mean the 33-year-old has shifted his focus, as he peppered Marc-Andre Fleury with six shots in Game 2, but the Flower has largely shut down Los Angeles' offense in general, only allowing three goals in the first three games. Brown has remained on the first line and top power-play unit in the playoffs, where he'll likely remain for the rest of Los Angeles' postseason run -- although staring directly at a 3-0 deficit, the Stanley Cup push could end as soon as Game 4 on Tuesday.