Kings' Dustin Brown: Racking up postseason hits
Brown recorded an assist in a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Sunday against Vegas.
During the regular season Brown was able to score 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists), but it's his physical play that has been on full display in the postseason -- he's recorded 19 hits during the first three games. That doesn't mean the 33-year-old has shifted his focus, as he peppered Marc-Andre Fleury with six shots in Game 2, but the Flower has largely shut down Los Angeles' offense in general, only allowing three goals in the first three games. Brown has remained on the first line and top power-play unit in the playoffs, where he'll likely remain for the rest of Los Angeles' postseason run -- although staring directly at a 3-0 deficit, the Stanley Cup push could end as soon as Game 4 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Shows physical edge in loss•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Generates four goals, seals win in overtime•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Pots short-handed winner Monday•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Sets up two goals in victory•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Hits 50 points for season•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...