Kings' Dustin Brown: Racks up four points against Columbus
Brown netted his fifth goal of the season and added three assists in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.
Brown had a fantastic outing on the top line with Anze Kopitar, firing six shots on goal and recording a plus-5 rating. He's been a very pleasant surprise thus far and becoming a fantasy asset for the first time in a long time. If Brown continues to skate on the top line and play on the power play, there's no reason to doubt he can keep producing. The veteran has 11 points and a plus-11 rating in seven games and is firing tons of pucks on net, so keep him rolling.
