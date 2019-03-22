Kings' Dustin Brown: Reaches 20 goals

Brown scored a goal on seven shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The top line of Brown, Anze Kopitar, and Alex Iafallo combined for six points in the outing. Brown has collected three goals and two helpers in his last three contests, raising his season totals to 20 goals and 44 points in 63 games. It's the seventh time in his career he's netted 20 tallies.