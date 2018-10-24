Kings' Dustin Brown: Ready for season debut

Brown (finger) has been cleared to return for Thursday's road game against the Wild, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Brown told Rosen that he was actually fit to play in Tuesday's road game against the Stars, but the winger was ineligible for that contest due to his initial placement on long-term injured reserve. The Kings and fantasy owners alike should be eager to see Brown in action, as he managed a career-high 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) over 81 games in the 2017-18 campaign -- to put his surge into perspective, consider that he experienced a 25-point increase compared to the prior season's output.