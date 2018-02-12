Kings' Dustin Brown: Receives one game suspension
Brown was suspended by the Department of Player Safety for one game Sunday, for kneeing Mikhail Sergachev during a 4-3 defeat Saturday.
Brown received a match penalty and was ejected for the hit, which happened late in the second period. The collision came in the open ice, and as Sergachev attempted to dodge the check, Brown stuck his knee and elbow out to ensure contact and sent Sergachev flying to the ground. The league concluded that Brown had ample time to attempt a full body hit or lay off the Russian, and gave him a one game suspension for his lack of attempt to make a clean play. The 33-year-old will return for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, and Nick Shore should bump up to the second line in his absence.
