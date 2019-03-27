Kings' Dustin Brown: Records great offensive night

Brown posted a goal and two assists with eight shots on net in an 8-4 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old isn't far off his shots on goal pace from last season, which was his best mark in the category since 2010-11. He also has a shooting percentage almost 3.0 percent higher than his career norm. Unfortunately, Brown missed substantial time because of injury this season -- that's kept his numbers at bay. Still, owners have to like his 21 goals and 48 points in 66 games.