Brown scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Brown also had three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. His goal came 1:04 after Derick Brassard put the Islanders on the board in the first period. Brown has six scores and 14 points in 25 games this season, while adding 67 shots on goal and 55 hits.