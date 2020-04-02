Kings' Dustin Brown: Remains a contributor at hiatus
Brown's numbers were down a bit from his past two seasons, mirroring his team's performance.
Given that Brown is 35 and the Kings don't have much talent on the ice, a 35-point season is understandable. He's a solid play in deeper leagues, as he still has the ability to produce. He gets cheaper in real dollars over the final two seasons of his contract as his salary drops to $4 million (retaining the same cap hit), so the Kings will likely keep him around moving forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.