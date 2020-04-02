Brown's numbers (17 goals, 18 assists) have been down a bit from his past two seasons, mirroring his team's performance in 2019-20.

Given that Brown is 35 and the Kings don't have much talent on the ice, a 35-point season is understandable. He's a solid play in deeper leagues, as he still has the ability to produce. He gets cheaper in real dollars over the final two seasons of his contract as his salary drops to $4 million (retaining the same cap hit), so the Kings will likely keep him around moving forward.