Kings' Dustin Brown: Riding four-game point streak
Brown posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
During a four-game point streak, Brown has picked up two goals and two assists. The 35-year-old winger is up to 23 points, 108 shots and 99 hits through 47 contests this season. He'll continue to have some fantasy value while he skates alongside Anze Kopitar.
