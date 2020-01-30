Play

Brown posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

During a four-game point streak, Brown has picked up two goals and two assists. The 35-year-old winger is up to 23 points, 108 shots and 99 hits through 47 contests this season. He'll continue to have some fantasy value while he skates alongside Anze Kopitar.

