Kings' Dustin Brown: Salvages outing with helper
Brown recorded an assist in Monday's 3-1 road loss to the Red Wings.
Brown was the secondary distributor on captain Anze Kopitar's third-period tally. You won't find too many DFS players paging through the Kings roster for viable options; frankly, there aren't too many of them considering this team ranks dead last in scoring at 2.2 goals per game. Still, Brown is an exception since he leads LA with a respectable 0.76 PPG average.
