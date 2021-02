Brown scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Brown opened the scoring just 4:21 into the game. He's potted goals in consecutive contests. The 36-year-old winger is up to eight tallies, 14 points, 32 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-5 rating through 15 contests. The New York native isn't likely to slow down much as long as he's on Anze Kopitar's wing.