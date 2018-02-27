Kings' Dustin Brown: Scores OT winner
Brown scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights.
With 19 goals and 44 points, Brown is having his best offensive showing since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. He's thrived alongside Anze Kopitar, as the duo has combined for 3.95 goals per 60 minutes over 1047:58 of ice time this season. As long as Brown is flanking Kopitar and logging big power-play minutes (2:39 per contest), the 33-year-old winger projects to remain a serviceable asset in most settings.
