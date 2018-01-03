Kings' Dustin Brown: Scores twice in 5-0 win

Brown scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on three shots during Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.

With 15 goals, 31 assists and 99 shots, the veteran winger is well on his way to his best offensive season since the 2011-12 campaign. Brown's 15.2 shooting percentage is also twice as high as any year-long mark he's recorded since then, however. While it's probably best to expect the puck luck to dry up sooner than later, playing with Anze Kopitar in all situations will likely mitigate the decline to a degree. Brown's 111 hits and plus-14 rating are also nice bonuses that add to his value in settings including the categories.