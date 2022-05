Brown notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Brown set up an Andreas Athanasiou tally in the second period. This was Brown's second helper in as many games after opening the postseason with no points in three outings. The physical winger has added 14 shots on net, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating through five playoff contests.