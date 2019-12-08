Kings' Dustin Brown: Serves up power-play helper
Brown notched a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Brown found Drew Doughty for a goal at 14:43 of the first period, shortly after a four-on-four situation turned into a Kings power play. Brown improved to 16 points, 78 shots on goal and 73 hits in 31 contests. The helper was just his second power-play point of the season despite his usage on the top unit.
