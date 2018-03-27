Kings' Dustin Brown: Sets up two goals in victory
Brown contributed assists in the second and third period of a 3-0 win over the Flames on Monday.
Brown's strong season has continued as the year has wound down, and he's now just five points off his career high of 60 in a season. He's also closing in on a plus-30 rating, which would dwarf any previous season. It's been a year to remember for Brown.
