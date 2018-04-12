Kings' Dustin Brown: Shows physical edge in loss

Brown registered six hits Wednesday in a tough Game 1 road loss to the Golden Knights.

Even though Brown failed to score on two shot attempts, his physical play was key in disrupting the offensive flow from a Vegas squad that is relentless on the forecheck and thus adept at initiating odd-man rushes. The 2003 first-round (13th overall) draft pick should make a positive difference in this series after he recorded a career-high 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) through 81 games in the regular season.