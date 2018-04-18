Kings' Dustin Brown: Six shots in Game 4 loss

Brown failed to score on any of his six shots Tuesday as his team was eliminated with a 1-0 Game 4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brown had a golden opportunity to keep his team's season alive in the final minute, but his sixth and final shot of the contest glanced off goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's glove and stayed out, just like the 30 other pucks Los Angeles fired on the Vegas netminder. The 33-year-old forward has a lot to be proud of despite the early postseason exit, as Brown surpassed his old career high of 60 points by one during the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories