Kings' Dustin Brown: Six shots in Game 4 loss
Brown failed to score on any of his six shots Tuesday as his team was eliminated with a 1-0 Game 4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Brown had a golden opportunity to keep his team's season alive in the final minute, but his sixth and final shot of the contest glanced off goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's glove and stayed out, just like the 30 other pucks Los Angeles fired on the Vegas netminder. The 33-year-old forward has a lot to be proud of despite the early postseason exit, as Brown surpassed his old career high of 60 points by one during the regular season.
