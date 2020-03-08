Kings' Dustin Brown: Sixth career hat trick
Brown recorded a hat trick and an assist Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Wild.
It was his sixth career hattie. Brown has 35 points, including 17 goals, in 64 games this season. At 35, there's a lot of mileage on his body, but he still finds a way to contribute.
