Kings' Dustin Brown: Sizzling start continues
Brown scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
Brown has been key to the Kings' .500 start this season. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in four games. The 34-year-old has a lot of mileage on his body, but he's off to a great start. And that definitely makes him fantasy worthy. It remains to be seen if he can hit the 50-point mark again, but we wouldn't bet against a determined guy like him.
