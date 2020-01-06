Brown (illness) participated in practice and is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

Brown has missed the past four games due to this sickness, but he's set to return to the top six for this cross-conference clash. The 35-year-old continues to be productive at the top level, as he's accrued 19 points, 94 shots on net and 84 hits through 39 games.