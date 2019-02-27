Kings' Dustin Brown: Spoils shutout in lopsided loss
Brown scored a goal but was a minus-2 in a 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Brown ruined Petr Mrazek's shutout bid late in the third period with his 14th goal of the year. The Kings' forward recently went 12 games without a goal but has scored twice in his last three contests. Despite averaging a career-best 20:25 TOI in 2018-19, Brown sits at 35 points through 53 games, well back of his benchmark 61-point campaign from a season ago.
