Brown notched an assist, four hits, four PIM and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Brown set up Alex Iafallo for the opening tally at 10:24 of the second period. In 10 games in February, Brown has seven goals and four helpers. The 36-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 37 shots on net, 37 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 18 contests overall. He's not going to shoot 27 percentage all year, but Brown is making things fun in LA while he's on his hot streak.