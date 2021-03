Brown scored a power-play goal on a game-high eight shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Brown gave the Kings their only lead of the game with his third-period tally. It snapped a three-game dry spell for the winger. He's up to 12 goals, 18 points, 56 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-4 rating through 22 outings.