Brown scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Brown's second-period tally brought the Kings within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The tough winger has two goals, one assist, 10 shots on goal, seven hits and six PIM through five appearances this year. Head coach Todd McLellan recently shuffled his lines, which has seen Brown skate on the third line, but his top-unit power-play role remains intact.